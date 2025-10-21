Teledyne Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.48.

Teledyne Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 0.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.03 4.92 5.23 4.97 EPS Actual 5.20 4.95 5.52 5.10 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.00

Tracking Teledyne Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies were trading at $571.83 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Teledyne Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teledyne Technologies.

With 4 analyst ratings, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $610.25, indicating a potential 6.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Keysight Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $184.67, suggesting a potential 67.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $96.2, suggesting a potential 83.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $333.71, suggesting a potential 41.64% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teledyne Technologies Buy 10.16% $644.60M 2.07% Keysight Techs Neutral 11.09% $834M 3.43% Trimble Outperform 0.56% $597.90M 1.61% Zebra Technologies Neutral 6.24% $616M 3.09%

Key Takeaway:

Teledyne Technologies ranks highest in Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes majority of proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Teledyne Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teledyne Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.16% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teledyne Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teledyne Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

