Pentair Earnings Preview

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pentair to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The announcement from Pentair is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.18% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.01 1.02 1.07 EPS Actual 1.39 1.11 1.08 1.09 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 0.00 0.00

Performance of Pentair Shares

Shares of Pentair were trading at $108.79 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Pentair

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pentair.

The consensus rating for Pentair is Outperform, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $119.0, there's a potential 9.39% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snap-on, Fortive and Graco, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $365.0, suggesting a potential 235.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential 50.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Graco, with an average 1-year price target of $91.0, suggesting a potential 16.35% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Snap-on, Fortive and Graco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pentair Outperform 2.17% $456.60M 4.07% Snap-on Outperform 3.57% $674.80M 4.60% Fortive Neutral -2.16% $895.70M 1.62% Graco Neutral 3.36% $299.53M 5.13%

Key Takeaway:

Pentair ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

About Pentair

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Pentair's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pentair displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Pentair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Pentair visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.