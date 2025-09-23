Examining the Future: Cintas's Earnings Outlook

Cintas CTAS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cintas to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Investors in Cintas are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.01% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.06 1.02 0.95 EPS Actual 1.09 1.13 1.09 1.10 Price Change % 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% -0.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas were trading at $202.59 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cintas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cintas.

Analysts have given Cintas a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $237.43, indicating a potential 17.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Copart, RB Global and UniFirst, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Copart, with an average 1-year price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential 73.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for RB Global, with an average 1-year price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential 36.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UniFirst, with an average 1-year price target of $184.5, suggesting a potential 8.93% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Copart, RB Global and UniFirst are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cintas Neutral 7.96% $1.33B 9.63% Copart Neutral -7.15% $552.27M 4.41% RB Global Outperform 8.20% $545.70M 1.85% UniFirst Neutral 1.23% $225.59M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

Cintas ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to one of its peers. Overall, Cintas is positioned favorably compared to its peers in this analysis.

Get to Know Cintas Better

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Breaking Down Cintas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cintas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Cintas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Cintas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.