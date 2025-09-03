An Overview of DocuSign's Earnings

DocuSign DOCU will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DocuSign to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits DocuSign's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 18.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.85 0.87 0.80 EPS Actual 0.90 0.86 0.90 0.97 Price Change % -19.0% 15.0% 28.000000000000004% 4.0%

DocuSign Share Price Analysis

Shares of DocuSign were trading at $74.07 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on DocuSign

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DocuSign.

Analysts have given DocuSign a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $87.64, indicating a potential 18.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dynatrace, Unity Software and Bentley Systems, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dynatrace, with an average 1-year price target of $65.78, suggesting a potential 11.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Unity Software, with an average 1-year price target of $33.5, suggesting a potential 54.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bentley Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential 19.83% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dynatrace, Unity Software and Bentley Systems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Docusign Neutral 7.61% $606.38M 3.59% Dynatrace Buy 19.57% $392.14M 1.80% Unity Software Outperform -1.85% $326.73M -3.41% Bentley Systems Outperform 10.22% $295.33M 6.24%

Key Takeaway:

DocuSign ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind DocuSign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

DocuSign: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DocuSign's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for DocuSign visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.