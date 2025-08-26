What to Expect from Veeva Sys's Earnings

Veeva Sys VEEV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Veeva Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

The market awaits Veeva Sys's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 19.0% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Veeva Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.58 1.58 1.52 EPS Actual 1.97 1.74 1.75 1.62 Price Change % 19.0% 7.000000000000001% 8.0% 9.0%

Veeva Sys Share Price Analysis

Shares of Veeva Sys were trading at $285.18 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Veeva Sys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Veeva Sys.

The consensus rating for Veeva Sys is Outperform, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $294.62, there's a potential 3.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Doximity, Waystar Holding and Phreesia, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Doximity, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, suggesting a potential 76.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Waystar Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 83.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Phreesia, with an average 1-year price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential 87.84% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Doximity, Waystar Holding and Phreesia are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Veeva Systems Outperform 16.71% $585.22M 3.79% Doximity Neutral 15.19% $130.12M 5.06% Waystar Holding Buy 15.40% $183.61M 1.02% Phreesia Buy 14.54% $77.87M -1.43%

Key Takeaway:

Veeva Sys ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Veeva Sys has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Veeva Sys's Background

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Financial Insights: Veeva Sys

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Sys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Sys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veeva Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

