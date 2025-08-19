An Overview of Coty's Earnings

Coty COTY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Coty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Investors in Coty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 11.61% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.21 0.19 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 0.11 0.15 -0.03 Price Change % -12.0% -9.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Performance of Coty Shares

Shares of Coty were trading at $4.98 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Coty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coty.

Analysts have given Coty a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $12.0, indicating a potential 140.96% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ODDITY Tech, e.l.f. Beauty and Edgewell Personal Care, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ODDITY Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $78.14, suggesting a potential 1469.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for e.l.f. Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $121.2, suggesting a potential 2333.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $24.8, suggesting a potential 397.99% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ODDITY Tech, e.l.f. Beauty and Edgewell Personal Care, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coty Outperform -6.24% $832.40M -11.24% ODDITY Tech Outperform 25.09% $174.35M 14.47% e.l.f. Beauty Buy 9.02% $244.54M 4.26% Edgewell Personal Care Neutral -3.18% $268.50M 1.89%

Key Takeaway:

Coty underperforms in revenue growth compared to peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. Coty has the lowest return on equity among its peers. Overall, Coty ranks at the bottom compared to its peers in all key metrics.

All You Need to Know About Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrity Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing her name. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Financial Milestones: Coty's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Coty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.24% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -31.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

