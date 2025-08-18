An Overview of Alcon's Earnings

Alcon ALC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alcon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Anticipation surrounds Alcon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 6.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alcon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.71 0.74 0.73 EPS Actual 0.73 0.72 0.81 0.74 Price Change % -6.0% 2.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alcon were trading at $87.71 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Alcon

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alcon.

Analysts have given Alcon a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $94.67, indicating a potential 7.94% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cooper Companies, Solventum and Align Technology, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cooper Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $92.5, suggesting a potential 5.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Solventum, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, suggesting a potential 4.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Align Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $192.6, suggesting a potential 119.59% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cooper Companies, Solventum and Align Technology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alcon Neutral 0.57% $1.38B 1.61% Cooper Companies Outperform 6.33% $679.10M 1.07% Solventum Outperform 3.84% $1.18B 2.61% Align Technology Outperform -1.56% $708.12M 3.23%

Key Takeaway:

Alcon ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Alcon is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Alcon

Alcon is one of the leading visioncare companies in the world. Following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, it was spun off as a public company in April 2019. Alcon operates in two segments: visioncare and surgical. Visioncare comprises contact lenses, lenscare solutions, and a suite of ocular health products. With brands like Dailies, Total1, and Air Optix, Alcon controls about one fourth of the US contact lens market. Surgical comprises intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and consumables used during surgeries. Its main products include Centurion, a phacoemulsification device used during cataract surgeries, and a portfolio of IOLs including PanOptix and Vivity. Alcon has one of the largest installed bases of eye surgical equipment in the world.

Alcon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alcon's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcon's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alcon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Alcon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.