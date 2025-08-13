A Preview Of Applied Mat's Earnings

Applied Mat AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Applied Mat will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35.

The market awaits Applied Mat's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Mat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.31 2.29 2.19 2.02 EPS Actual 2.39 2.38 2.32 2.12 Price Change % -5.0% -8.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Tracking Applied Mat's Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Mat were trading at $188.45 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Applied Mat

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Applied Mat.

Analysts have provided Applied Mat with 18 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $196.33, suggesting a potential 4.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lam Research, KLA and Teradyne, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lam Research, with an average 1-year price target of $109.19, suggesting a potential 42.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $953.15, suggesting a potential 405.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teradyne, with an average 1-year price target of $101.38, suggesting a potential 46.2% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lam Research, KLA and Teradyne are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Mat Outperform 6.83% $3.48B 11.37% Lam Research Buy 33.58% $2.59B 17.76% KLA Neutral 23.59% $1.97B 27.66% Teradyne Neutral -10.70% $373.01M 2.78%

Key Takeaway:

Applied Mat is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks second for revenue growth, third for gross profit, and last for return on equity.

Delving into Applied Mat's Background

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Applied Mat showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.83% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

