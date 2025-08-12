Earnings Preview: Spire Global

Spire Global SPIR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Spire Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The market awaits Spire Global's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 12.68% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Spire Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.67 -0.93 -0.28 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.83 -0.68 -0.43 Price Change % 13.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Spire Global's Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global were trading at $9.55 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Spire Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.