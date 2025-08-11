ALX Oncology Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ALX Oncology Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

Anticipation surrounds ALX Oncology Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ALX Oncology Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.340 -0.39 -0.78 -0.77 EPS Actual -0.477 -0.44 -0.45 -0.62 Price Change % -8.0% -19.0% -4.0% -1.0%

ALX Oncology Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings were trading at $0.6768 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.