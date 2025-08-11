A Preview Of Beyond Air's Earnings

Beyond Air XAIR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Beyond Air will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.

Investors in Beyond Air are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.66, leading to a 29.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Beyond Air's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.18 -0.28 -0.32 EPS Actual -1.80 -3 -5.60 -5.40 Price Change % -28.999999999999996% -6.0% -3.0% -17.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Air were trading at $3.0 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Beyond Air

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Beyond Air.

Beyond Air has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $11.0, the consensus suggests a potential 266.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Beyond Air, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Beyond Air are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Beyond Air Buy 145.11% $-32K -51.46%

Key Takeaway:

Beyond Air is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, Beyond Air is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Beyond Air Better

Beyond Air Inc is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company that develops a Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System that uses NO generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm is applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beyond Air

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Beyond Air's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 145.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beyond Air's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -697.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond Air's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -51.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond Air's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Beyond Air's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Beyond Air visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.