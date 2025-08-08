A Look at Peraso's Upcoming Earnings Report

Peraso PRSO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Peraso will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Anticipation surrounds Peraso's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 11.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Peraso's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17 -0.23 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.13 -0.34 -0.88 Price Change % -12.0% -3.0% -20.0% -11.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Peraso were trading at $0.8399 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Peraso

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Peraso.

With 1 analyst ratings, Peraso has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.0, indicating a potential 257.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Datavault AI and QuickLogic, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datavault AI, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 257.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for QuickLogic, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 1209.68% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Datavault AI and QuickLogic, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Peraso Buy 37.39% $2.68M -13.34% Datavault AI Buy 146.67% $69K -11.42% QuickLogic Outperform -23.71% $1.88M -8.56%

Key Takeaway:

Peraso ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 37.39%. In terms of Gross Profit, Peraso is at the top with $2.68M. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest at -13.34%. Overall, Peraso's performance is mixed compared to its peers, excelling in Gross Profit but lagging in Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc is a fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of: i) millimeter wavelength wireless technology, or mmWave, semiconductor devices and antenna modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and ii) performance of non-recurring engineering, or NRE, services and licensing of intellectual property, or IP. The company's primary focus is the development of mmWave, which is generally described as the frequency band from 24 Gigahertz, or GHz, to 300 GHz. Geographically the company generates revenue from the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Insights: Peraso

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Peraso's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.39% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Peraso's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Peraso's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Peraso's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

