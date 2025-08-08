An Overview of Aris Water Solutions's Earnings

Aris Water Solutions ARIS will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Aris Water Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits Aris Water Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 21.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aris Water Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.36 0.30 0.25 EPS Actual 0.35 0.29 0.34 0.29 Price Change % -22.0% 21.0% 27.0% -4.0%

Performance of Aris Water Solutions Shares

Shares of Aris Water Solutions were trading at $23.78 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Aris Water Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Aris Water Solutions.

Analysts have given Aris Water Solutions a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.0, indicating a potential 5.13% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helix Energy Solns Gr, Select Water Solutions and National Energy Services, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Helix Energy Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 62.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Select Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 39.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 53.74% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Helix Energy Solns Gr, Select Water Solutions and National Energy Services, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aris Water Solutions Neutral 16.52% $50.55M 2.14% Helix Energy Solns Gr Outperform -17.14% $14.95M -0.17% Select Water Solutions Buy -0.25% $57.75M 1.34% National Energy Services Outperform 2.11% $37.45M 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Aris Water Solutions ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to the others.

Discovering Aris Water Solutions: A Closer Look

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company delivering full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling, and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. The company manages its business through a single operating segment comprising two primary revenue streams, Produced Water Handling and Water Solutions. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production, and the Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Key Indicators: Aris Water Solutions's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aris Water Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.52% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aris Water Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aris Water Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aris Water Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Aris Water Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

