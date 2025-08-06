A Look Ahead: Olaplex Hldgs's Earnings Forecast

Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Olaplex Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Olaplex Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 7.3% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Olaplex Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0 0.01 0.04 0.03 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -3.0% 6.0% -16.0%

Market Performance of Olaplex Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Olaplex Hldgs were trading at $1.43 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Olaplex Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Olaplex Hldgs.

Analysts have given Olaplex Hldgs a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $1.73, indicating a potential 20.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Edgewell Personal Care, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $27.89, suggesting a potential 1850.35% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Edgewell Personal Care, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Olaplex Hldgs Neutral -1.95% $67.36M 0.05% Edgewell Personal Care Neutral -3.12% $256.20M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

Olaplex Hldgs is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Olaplex Hldgs Better

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies the majority of consumers' relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through an omnichannel platform that serves professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates the majority of revenue from Professional sales channels followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the International market.

Olaplex Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olaplex Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for Olaplex Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.