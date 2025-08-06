PTC Therapeutics Earnings Preview

PTC Therapeutics PTCT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PTC Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.07.

The announcement from PTC Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $10.74, which was followed by a 12.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PTC Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.65 -1.44 -1.05 EPS Actual 10.04 -0.85 -1.39 -1.29 Price Change % 13.0% 9.0% 3.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics were trading at $51.11 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

