Exploring Murphy Oil's Earnings Expectations

Murphy Oil MUR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Murphy Oil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Investors in Murphy Oil are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 1.81% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.57 0.68 0.80 EPS Actual 0.56 0.35 0.74 0.81 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil were trading at $23.56 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Murphy Oil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Murphy Oil.

Analysts have provided Murphy Oil with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $25.9, suggesting a potential 9.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SM Energy, CNX Resources and California Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $35.2, suggesting a potential 49.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for CNX Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 31.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential 132.98% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SM Energy, CNX Resources and California Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Murphy Oil Neutral -15.36% $224.64M 1.42% SM Energy Outperform 23.94% $268.08M 4.48% CNX Resources Underperform 76.12% $246.43M 11.00% California Resources Outperform 73.75% $393M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Murphy Oil ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Murphy Oil: A Closer Look

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Murphy Oil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Murphy Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

