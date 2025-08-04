A Look Ahead: Evolus's Earnings Forecast

Evolus EOLS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Evolus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Investors in Evolus are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.04 -0.10 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.15 0.04 -0.17 -0.04 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -1.0% -15.0% 13.0%

Performance of Evolus Shares

Shares of Evolus were trading at $9.15 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Evolus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.