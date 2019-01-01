Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evolus beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $21.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.24
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.35
|-0.31
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|33.99M
|25.53M
|24.67M
|11.67M
|Revenue Actual
|34.66M
|26.68M
|26.10M
|12.24M
