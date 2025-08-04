Insights into Easterly Government Props's Upcoming Earnings

Easterly Government Props DEA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Easterly Government Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

The market awaits Easterly Government Props's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Easterly Government Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.75 0.73 0.73 EPS Actual 0.73 0.73 0.75 0.70 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Easterly Government Props's Stock

Shares of Easterly Government Props were trading at $21.82 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Easterly Government Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Easterly Government Props.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Easterly Government Props, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.5, suggesting a potential 7.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hudson Pacific Properties, Piedmont Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hudson Pacific Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $3.41, suggesting a potential 84.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Piedmont Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 61.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Empire State Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $8.3, suggesting a potential 61.96% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Hudson Pacific Properties, Piedmont Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Easterly Government Props Neutral 8.07% $52.92M 0.22% Hudson Pacific Properties Outperform -7.27% $85.20M -3.12% Piedmont Realty Trust Buy -2.07% $84.68M -1.08% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform 6.21% $91.51M 0.46%

Key Takeaway:

Easterly Government Props ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

About Easterly Government Props

Easterly Government Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies. The company generates all its revenue by leasing its properties to such agencies.

Easterly Government Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Easterly Government Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Easterly Government Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Easterly Government Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

To track all earnings releases for Easterly Government Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.