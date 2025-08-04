A Look Ahead: Organon's Earnings Forecast

Organon OGN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Organon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Organon is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 1.48% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Organon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.87 0.90 1.11 EPS Actual 1.02 0.90 1.03 1.12 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -4.0% 2.0%

Tracking Organon's Stock Performance

Shares of Organon were trading at $9.75 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Organon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Organon.

Analysts have provided Organon with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $18.0, suggesting a potential 84.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $153.5, suggesting a potential 1474.36% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Organon Outperform -6.72% $841M 17.16% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Outperform 46.34% $40.48M -5.22%

Key Takeaway:

Organon's revenue growth is negative, ranking below the peer average. Its gross profit is higher than the peer average. Organon's return on equity is higher than the peer average.

Unveiling the Story Behind Organon

Organon & Co is a science-based pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. The Company's operations include the following product portfolio: Women's health, Biosimilars and Established medicines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and Canada followed by the United States and then Asia Pacific and Japan. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Established Brands product portfolio.

Breaking Down Organon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Organon's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Organon's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Organon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Organon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Organon's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 16.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Organon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.