A Glimpse of Simon Property Group's Earnings Potential

Simon Property Group SPG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Simon Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15.

The announcement from Simon Property Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 6.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simon Property Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.91 3.41 3 2.92 EPS Actual 2.67 3.68 2.84 2.90 Price Change % -6.0% 3.0% -1.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Simon Property Group's Stock

Shares of Simon Property Group were trading at $163.79 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Simon Property Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $183.86, the consensus suggests a potential 12.25% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Realty Income, Kimco Realty and Regency Centers, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Realty Income, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 62.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kimco Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 83.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Regency Centers, with an average 1-year price target of $77.5, suggesting a potential 52.68% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Realty Income, Kimco Realty and Regency Centers, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simon Property Group Neutral 2.11% $1.20B 15.14% Realty Income Neutral 9.52% $1.27B 0.64% Kimco Realty Outperform 6.53% $372.98M 1.18% Regency Centers Neutral -0.02% $266.09M 1.59%

Key Takeaway:

Simon Property Group ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. In terms of Revenue Growth, it is in the middle.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Financial Milestones: Simon Property Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

