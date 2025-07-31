Butterfly Network's Earnings Outlook

Butterfly Network BFLY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Butterfly Network to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Butterfly Network's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Butterfly Network's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% 14.000000000000002% 12.0%

Butterfly Network Share Price Analysis

Shares of Butterfly Network were trading at $1.81 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Butterfly Network

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Butterfly Network.

The consensus rating for Butterfly Network is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $3.5 implies a potential 93.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Orthofix Medical, Delcath Systems and Senseonics Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Orthofix Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 783.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Delcath Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 1391.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Senseonics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential 30.94% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Orthofix Medical, Delcath Systems and Senseonics Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Butterfly Network Buy 20.21% $13.38M -6.84% Orthofix Medical Outperform 2.67% $121.62M -11.04% Delcath Systems Buy 530.26% $16.94M 1.44% Senseonics Holdings Buy 23.97% $1.50M -152.98%

Key Takeaway:

Butterfly Network ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Butterfly Network's Background

Butterfly Network Inc is a digital health business transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound. Powered by its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, its solution enables the acquisition of imaging information from an affordable, powerful device that fits in a healthcare professional's pocket with a combination of cloud-connected software and hardware technology that is easily accessed through a mobile application. The company enables the practical application of ultrasound information in the clinical workflow. Butterfly iQ+ is an ultrasound device that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe using semiconductor technology. With its small, handheld size, low cost, and simple user interface.

Butterfly Network's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Butterfly Network's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Butterfly Network's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -65.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Butterfly Network's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Butterfly Network's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Butterfly Network visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.