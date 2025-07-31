A Peek at Brookfield Bus Partners's Future Earnings

Brookfield Bus Partners BBU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Brookfield Bus Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

Brookfield Bus Partners bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Brookfield Bus Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 1.6 1.52 2.68 1.33 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Bus Partners were trading at $24.455 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.