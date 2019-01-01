Brookfield Bus (NYSE:BBU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$1.410
Quarterly Revenue
$13.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Brookfield Bus using advanced sorting and filters.
Brookfield Bus Questions & Answers
When is Brookfield Bus (NYSE:BBU) reporting earnings?
Brookfield Bus (BBU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookfield Bus (NYSE:BBU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were Brookfield Bus’s (NYSE:BBU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.9B, which beat the estimate of $2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.