A Peek at Standex International's Future Earnings

Standex International SXI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Standex International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

The market awaits Standex International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.8% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Standex International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.67 1.70 1.72 EPS Actual 1.95 1.91 1.71 1.76 Price Change % 10.0% -2.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Standex International's Stock

Shares of Standex International were trading at $165.29 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Standex International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Standex International.

Analysts have given Standex International a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $213.33, indicating a potential 29.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kennametal, Albany International and Hillman Solns, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 86.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 57.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 94.25% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Kennametal, Albany International and Hillman Solns are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Standex International Outperform 17.21% $82.43M 3.26% Kennametal Neutral -5.70% $156.37M 2.56% Albany International Neutral -7.84% $96.49M 1.88% Hillman Solns Buy 2.58% $168.60M -0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Standex International ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks lowest in Return on Equity.

Delving into Standex International's Background

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. It has five reportable segments; Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa (EMEA), and other regions.

Financial Insights: Standex International

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Standex International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standex International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Standex International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.