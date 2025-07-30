A Look Ahead: SM Energy's Earnings Forecast

SM Energy SM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SM Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The announcement from SM Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 3.59% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SM Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.91 1.53 1.56 EPS Actual 1.76 1.91 1.62 1.85 Price Change % -4.0% -4.0% -4.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of SM Energy's Stock

Shares of SM Energy were trading at $28.86 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SM Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SM Energy.

Analysts have provided SM Energy with ratings.

