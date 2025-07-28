A Peek at Anywhere Real Estate's Future Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Anywhere Real Estate are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 7.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anywhere Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.54 -0.29 0.29 0.37 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.44 0.05 0.34 Price Change % 8.0% 6.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate were trading at $4.74 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Anywhere Real Estate visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.