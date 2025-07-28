A Peek at Ternium's Future Earnings

Ternium TX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ternium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Anticipation surrounds Ternium's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ternium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.41 0.38 1.42 EPS Actual 0.55 -0.42 0.16 -0.11 Price Change % -2.0% -4.0% 6.0% -2.0%

Ternium Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ternium were trading at $31.8 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

