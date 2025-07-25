Exploring PotlatchDeltic's Earnings Expectations

PotlatchDeltic PCH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PotlatchDeltic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from PotlatchDeltic is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 1.85% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PotlatchDeltic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.02 -0.06 0.15 EPS Actual 0.33 0.07 0.04 0.17 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -4.0% 4.0%

PotlatchDeltic Share Price Analysis

Shares of PotlatchDeltic were trading at $40.68 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on PotlatchDeltic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PotlatchDeltic.

Analysts have given PotlatchDeltic a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $47.67, indicating a potential 17.18% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Outfront Media, Rayonier and Four Corners Property Tr, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 55.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rayonier, with an average 1-year price target of $26.5, suggesting a potential 34.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Four Corners Property Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 26.25% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Outfront Media, Rayonier and Four Corners Property Tr are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PotlatchDeltic Buy 17.59% $47.85M 1.28% Outfront Media Neutral -4.36% $169.40M -3.75% Rayonier Neutral -27.07% $17.97M -0.19% Four Corners Property Tr Buy 7.54% $60.66M 1.82%

Key Takeaway:

PotlatchDeltic ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Get to Know PotlatchDeltic Better

PotlatchDeltic Corp is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.

A Deep Dive into PotlatchDeltic's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PotlatchDeltic's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.59% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: PotlatchDeltic's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PotlatchDeltic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

