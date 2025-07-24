July 24, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial LKFN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

Anticipation surrounds Lakeland Financial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.90 0.88 0.85
EPS Actual 0.78 0.94 0.91 0.74
Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial were trading at $64.92 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lakeland Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
