A Glimpse of Saia's Earnings Potential

Saia SAIA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Saia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40.

The market awaits Saia's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.90 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Saia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.76 2.77 3.53 4 EPS Actual 1.86 2.84 3.46 3.83 Price Change % -31.0% 2.0% 11.0% -19.0%

Tracking Saia's Stock Performance

Shares of Saia were trading at $310.98 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Saia

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Saia.

The consensus rating for Saia is Neutral, derived from 18 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $313.72 implies a potential 0.88% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Knight-Swift and Ryder System, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential 83.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $182.8, suggesting a potential 41.22% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Knight-Swift and Ryder System, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Saia Neutral 4.35% $112.76M 2.13% Knight-Swift Buy 0.10% $246.20M 0.43% Ryder System Outperform 0.71% $616M 3.20%

Key Takeaway:

Saia ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Saia

Saia ranks among the 10 largest less-than-truckload carriers in the United States, with more than 200 facilities and a fleet of more than 6,500 tractors and 26,000 trailers. As a national LTL carrier, the firm offers time-definite and expedited options for shipments ranging between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia ranks among the top-tier providers in terms of profitability.

Key Indicators: Saia's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Saia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.35% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Saia's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

