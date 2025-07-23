A Peek at Teck Resources's Future Earnings

Teck Resources TECK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teck Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in Teck Resources are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teck Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.29 0.32 0.52 EPS Actual 0.42 0.32 0.44 0.58 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources were trading at $38.79 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

