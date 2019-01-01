Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teck Resources beat estimated earnings by 4.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.23.
Revenue was up $1.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Teck Resources Questions & Answers
Teck Resources (TECK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.73.
The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which missed the estimate of $2.2B.
