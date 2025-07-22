July 22, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Live Oak Bancshares's Earnings Preview

Live Oak Bancshares LOB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Live Oak Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Live Oak Bancshares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.58% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.53 0.55 0.46
EPS Actual 0.21 0.22 0.28 0.59
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -14.000000000000002% -10.0% 4.0%

Performance of Live Oak Bancshares Shares

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares were trading at $31.86 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

