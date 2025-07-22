Earnings Outlook For Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Patterson-UTI Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Patterson-UTI Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.16% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Patterson-UTI Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.09 0.03 0.09 EPS Actual 0 -0.13 0 0.03 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Patterson-UTI Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy were trading at $5.83 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Patterson-UTI Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Patterson-UTI Energy.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Patterson-UTI Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $7.93, suggesting a potential 36.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Seadrill, Helmerich & Payne and Valaris, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 894.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 243.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential 668.95% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Seadrill, Helmerich & Payne and Valaris, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Patterson-UTI Energy Neutral -15.22% $87.26M 0.03% Seadrill Buy -8.72% $41M -0.48% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 47.69% $156.72M 0.04% Valaris Neutral 18.23% $172.60M -1.71%

Key Takeaway:

Patterson-UTI Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Patterson-UTI Energy: A Closer Look

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Financial Insights: Patterson-UTI Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Patterson-UTI Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.22% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

