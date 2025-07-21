Earnings Outlook For Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial HAFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hanmi Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in Hanmi Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 3.42% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.53 0.48 0.47 EPS Actual 0.58 0.58 0.49 0.48 Price Change % 3.0% 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% -6.0%

Performance of Hanmi Financial Shares

Shares of Hanmi Financial were trading at $25.93 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hanmi Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.