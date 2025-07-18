Earnings Preview: Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank PFBC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Preferred Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Investors in Preferred Bank are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.33 2.38 2.37 2.39 EPS Actual 2.23 2.25 2.46 2.48 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 1.0% 3.0% 5.0%

Performance of Preferred Bank Shares

Shares of Preferred Bank were trading at $93.03 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.