A Look Ahead: Cintas's Earnings Forecast

Cintas CTAS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cintas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Cintas bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.02 0.95 0.95 EPS Actual 1.13 1.09 1.10 1 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Cintas's Stock

Shares of Cintas were trading at $213.24 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cintas

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cintas.

With 4 analyst ratings, Cintas has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $239.25, indicating a potential 12.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Copart, RB Global and UniFirst, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Copart, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 75.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for RB Global, with an average 1-year price target of $116.5, suggesting a potential 45.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UniFirst, with an average 1-year price target of $184.5, suggesting a potential 13.48% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Copart, RB Global and UniFirst, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cintas Neutral 8.44% $1.32B 10.40% Copart Neutral 7.49% $552.27M 4.76% RB Global Outperform 4.12% $511.70M 1.96% UniFirst Neutral 1.23% $225.59M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

Cintas ranks at the top for revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it falls behind in return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Cintas Better

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Financial Insights: Cintas

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cintas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

