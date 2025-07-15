Earnings Outlook For Marten Transport

Marten Transport MRTN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marten Transport to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Marten Transport's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 3.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.11 EPS Actual 0.05 0.07 0.05 0.10 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Tracking Marten Transport's Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport were trading at $13.48 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Marten Transport visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.