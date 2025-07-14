Earnings Outlook For Castellum

Castellum CTM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Castellum will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Investors in Castellum are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Castellum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 -0.02 -0.03 Price Change % 6.0% 4.0% 6.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Castellum's Stock

Shares of Castellum were trading at $1.14 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 490.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Castellum

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Castellum.

Castellum has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.0, the consensus suggests a potential 163.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Information Services Gr, Hackett Group and CI&T, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Information Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 382.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hackett Group, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 2882.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CI&T, with an average 1-year price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential 542.98% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Information Services Gr, Hackett Group and CI&T, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Castellum Buy 2.91% $4.55M -5.17% Information Services Gr Outperform -7.29% $25.66M 1.56% Hackett Group Outperform 0.88% $27.85M 2.73% CI&T Buy 4.89% $34.47M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

Castellum ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, indicating higher profitability relative to peers. Overall, Castellum's performance is mixed compared to its peers in the analysis.

All You Need to Know About Castellum

Castellum Inc is engaged in providing information technology services. The company provides financial services, healthcare, and other users of large data applications with services that include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and MBSE. In addition to constantly innovating and enhancing organic capabilities, Castellum is acquiring technology companies in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic warfare, information warfare, and information operations with businesses in the defense, federal, civilian, and commercial markets.

Castellum: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Castellum's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Castellum's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Castellum's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Castellum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

