What's Next: Northern Technologies's Earnings Preview

Northern Technologies NTIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Northern Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Northern Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 0.19 0.24
EPS Actual -0.03 0.07 0.20 0.11
Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Northern Technologies Shares

Shares of Northern Technologies were trading at $7.81 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
