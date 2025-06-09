June 9, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 51 Talk Online Education COE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $190.70 million.

• Graham GHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $55.67 million.

• VinFast Auto VFS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $508.94 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Casey's General Stores CASY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $124.12 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $123.50 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.70 million.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $192.75 million.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.84 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

