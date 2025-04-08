Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tilray Brands TLRY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $209.77 million.

• WD-40 WDFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $154.40 million.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $37.99 billion.

• RPM Intl RPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gold Resource GORO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.87 million.

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.90 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Techprecision TPCS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aehr Test System AEHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.76 million.

• Mama's Creations MAMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.02 million.

