Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tilray Brands TLRY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $209.77 million.
• WD-40 WDFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $154.40 million.
• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $37.99 billion.
• RPM Intl RPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Gold Resource GORO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.87 million.
• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.90 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Techprecision TPCS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aehr Test System AEHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.76 million.
• Mama's Creations MAMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.02 million.
