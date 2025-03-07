March 7, 2025 3:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Creative Media CMCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $6.50 per share on revenue of $16.62 million.

• Lifeward LFWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.70 million.

• BeOne Medicines ONC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $863.39 million.

• inTest INTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.25 million.

• Genesco GCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $736.11 million.

• YPF YPF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $432.38 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $22.53 million.

• Algonquin Power AQN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $642.37 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

