Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Creative Media CMCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $6.50 per share on revenue of $16.62 million.
• Lifeward LFWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.
• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.70 million.
• BeOne Medicines ONC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Advantage Solutions ADV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $863.39 million.
• inTest INTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.25 million.
• Genesco GCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $736.11 million.
• YPF YPF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $432.38 million.
• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $22.53 million.
• Algonquin Power AQN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $642.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
