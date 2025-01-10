Accolade Q3 Earnings Assessment

Accolade ACCD released its Q3 earnings on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Accolade missed estimated earnings by -87.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $5.69 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accolade's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.48 -0.07 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.35 -0.10 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 105.01M 105.19M 123.91M 96.24M Revenue Actual 106.36M 110.47M 124.83M 99.37M

