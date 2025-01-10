Accolade Q3 Earnings Assessment

Accolade ACCD released its Q3 earnings on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 09:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Accolade missed estimated earnings by -87.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $5.69 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accolade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.48
|-0.07
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.35
|-0.10
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|105.01M
|105.19M
|123.91M
|96.24M
|Revenue Actual
|106.36M
|110.47M
|124.83M
|99.37M
To track all earnings releases for Accolade visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.