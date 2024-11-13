Examining the Future: Despegar.com's Earnings Outlook

Despegar.com DESP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Despegar.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Despegar.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 6.2% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.13 0.17 0.07 EPS Actual 0.36 0.29 -0.08 -0.11 Price Change % -6.0% 19.0% 14.000000000000002% 0.0%

To track all earnings releases for Despegar.com visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.