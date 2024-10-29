Preview: ACRES Commercial Realty's Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ACRES Commercial Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

ACRES Commercial Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACRES Commercial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.46 0.47 0.46 EPS Actual 0.51 0.16 0.55 0.73 Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Performance of ACRES Commercial Realty Shares

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty were trading at $15.12 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.