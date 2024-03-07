Recap: NCS Multistage Holdings Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2024
NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NCS Multistage Holdings missed estimated earnings by -131.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was down $4.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.68 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

