12 Analysts Assess Credo Technology Group: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $147.5, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.4% increase from the previous average price target of $112.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Credo Technology Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas O'Malley Barclays Maintains Overweight $165.00 $165.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $95.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $140.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $155.00 $130.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $155.00 $135.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $165.00 $115.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $85.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $112.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Credo Technology Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Credo Technology Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Credo Technology Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Credo Technology Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 273.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

