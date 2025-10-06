What Analysts Are Saying About Phinia Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Phinia (NYSE:PHIN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Phinia, revealing an average target of $56.2, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 7.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Phinia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Phinia. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Phinia's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Phinia's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phinia analyst ratings.

Get to Know Phinia Better

Phinia Inc is engaged in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its product portfolio includes alternative fuel systems, fuel delivery modules, evaporative canisters, diesel fuel injection systems, electrical systems, hydrogen solutions, associated software, and others. The company's reportable segments are; the Fuel Systems segment, which derives key revenue, and the Aftermarket segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom, China, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Phinia

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Phinia's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Phinia's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phinia's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Phinia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

